Carolyn Marguerite Watters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Carolyn Marguerite Watters (Hall) died April 25th at her home in Mont Dora, Florida after a long illness. Carolyn was a 1969 graduate of Firestone High where she excelled in math. She continued her studies at Rice University in Houston Texas, graduating in 1973. Though she seldom played publically, Carolyn was a gifted musician. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Robert Hall and Lillian Fuston Hall of Akron. She leaves her loving family: devoted husband, Kevin Watters; children, Arthur Connors, Evelyn Connors, Khris Watters, Krystal Watters-Woods and Sara Watters. She will be missed as well by her brothers C.P. Hall of Brookfield, IL, Robert F. Hall of Akron and their families. Due to current circumstances, Carolyn has been cremated without ceremony. The family asked that those wishing to remember her consider gifts to charities or religious institutions close to them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved