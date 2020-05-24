) Carolyn Marguerite Watters (Hall) died April 25th at her home in Mont Dora, Florida after a long illness. Carolyn was a 1969 graduate of Firestone High where she excelled in math. She continued her studies at Rice University in Houston Texas, graduating in 1973. Though she seldom played publically, Carolyn was a gifted musician. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Robert Hall and Lillian Fuston Hall of Akron. She leaves her loving family: devoted husband, Kevin Watters; children, Arthur Connors, Evelyn Connors, Khris Watters, Krystal Watters-Woods and Sara Watters. She will be missed as well by her brothers C.P. Hall of Brookfield, IL, Robert F. Hall of Akron and their families. Due to current circumstances, Carolyn has been cremated without ceremony. The family asked that those wishing to remember her consider gifts to charities or religious institutions close to them.







