Carolyn Nime Teberian



"LIVE, LAUGH,



AND LOVE"



Carolyn Nime Teberian, 83, died on May 13, 2019 after a battle with ovarian cancer.



Carolyn was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Ted and Louise Nime and was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Steve Teberian; and brother, Ted Nime.



She is survived by her brother, Ed Nime and his wife, Wanda; uncles, Louie Jaber, Don Jaber and his wife, Pat; nieces and nephews, Brijette Nime Steinmetz, Beth Genovese, Jennifer Nime Palumbo, Nikki Nime, Ted Nime, Edward T. Nime, TJ Nime and their families.



Following graduation from St. Mary High School Akron in 1954 she entered the convent Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), in Monroe, Michigan and graduated from Marygrove College.



For 43 of her 63 years in Michigan, she made a difference by living her life passionately as a teacher in service to God and others. She returned to Akron in 2017 to be near those whom she loved most, her family.



"Live, Laugh, and Love" best characterizes how Carolyn lived her life. She knew no stranger, valued true friendship and humor, and radiated joy and love. A friend, Debbie Smith of Michigan recently wrote: "We met this wonderful, beautiful, loving, courageous, kind, funny warrior three years ago in our chemotherapy treatment room. We immediately fell in love with her. It is with a heavy, sad heart we say good-bye to our hero, Carolyn Teberian. She fought a very long, hard fight. God bless you sweet lady. You are missed by so many, R.I.P. till we meet again."



Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at The Village of St. Edward, 3125 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. Interment at a later date will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Livonia Michigan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to IHM Sisters, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162 or the which would most likely be hers.