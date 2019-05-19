Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Village of St. Edward
3125 Smith Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Village of St. Edward
3125 Smith Rd.
Fairlawn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Teberian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Nime Teberian


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Nime Teberian Obituary
Carolyn Nime Teberian

"LIVE, LAUGH,

AND LOVE"

Carolyn Nime Teberian, 83, died on May 13, 2019 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Carolyn was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Ted and Louise Nime and was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Steve Teberian; and brother, Ted Nime.

She is survived by her brother, Ed Nime and his wife, Wanda; uncles, Louie Jaber, Don Jaber and his wife, Pat; nieces and nephews, Brijette Nime Steinmetz, Beth Genovese, Jennifer Nime Palumbo, Nikki Nime, Ted Nime, Edward T. Nime, TJ Nime and their families.

Following graduation from St. Mary High School Akron in 1954 she entered the convent Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), in Monroe, Michigan and graduated from Marygrove College.

For 43 of her 63 years in Michigan, she made a difference by living her life passionately as a teacher in service to God and others. She returned to Akron in 2017 to be near those whom she loved most, her family.

"Live, Laugh, and Love" best characterizes how Carolyn lived her life. She knew no stranger, valued true friendship and humor, and radiated joy and love. A friend, Debbie Smith of Michigan recently wrote: "We met this wonderful, beautiful, loving, courageous, kind, funny warrior three years ago in our chemotherapy treatment room. We immediately fell in love with her. It is with a heavy, sad heart we say good-bye to our hero, Carolyn Teberian. She fought a very long, hard fight. God bless you sweet lady. You are missed by so many, R.I.P. till we meet again."

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at The Village of St. Edward, 3125 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. Interment at a later date will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Livonia Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to IHM Sisters, 610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162 or the which would most likely be hers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now