Carolyn Olhausen, 68, of Green passed away December 15, 2019 from complications of cancer. Carolyn graduated from the University of Akron and retired from General Electric Consumer Financial. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patsy Olhausen; sisters, Kathleen and Mary Beth. Carolyn is survived by her spouse, James Rinal. Cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44305) and/or the Beacon Journal's online guestbook. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
