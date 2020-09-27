Phillips Carolyn Curtis Phillips, of Stamford, CT, passed Thursday, August 13th 2020 in Albany, NY from complications from Lewey Body Dementia. Born in Akron, OH, 1941 daughter of Garrett and Katherine Curtis of Malacca Street, she was a member of Goodyear Heights Presbyterian Church and graduated East High School. Predeceased by second husband Eugene Osterland, she is survived by her brother, Garrett Curtis (Fairlawn); sons, Mark Curtis Phillips (NY), John Phillip Phillips (NC), Matthew David Phillips (CT); grandchildren, Micheal Phillips (CT) and Jennifer Phillips (CT). Carolyn was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother.... she was a great cook like her mother. Carolyn was a member of The Junior League in both Wyomissing, PA and Louisville, Ky. She worked at Towers Watson Reinsurance of Norwalk CT as an Executive assistant. She enjoyed golf and tennis. Private services were held in Connecticut. Carolyn was an organ donor. In lieu of flowers and cards feel free to check your donor box on your license or give to the Lewey Body Dementia foundation







