) Carolyn "Kay" Raja (nee Lytle), age 72, passed away November 14, 2020. She grew up in Barberton and was a class of 1966 graduate of Barberton High School. Kay retired from Key Bank with 30 years of service. She was a member of the Kenmore Kiwanis and the Hartville Migrant Ministry. Preceded in death by mother, Betty Knittel, and grandmother, Hazel E. Waser. Survived by daughters, Teresa (Tim) Kidd and Melissa Stewart, and granddaughters, Danielle Paris and Brittany Kidd. Memorial service will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.