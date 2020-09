Carolyn Rammalaere Nash, 59, of Twinsburg, passed away Sept. 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her Love and Life Partner, Charles Fitzgerald; sons, Jon Nash and Jeremy Rammalaere, stepsons, Charles, Mike and Jason Fitzgerald; beloved sister, Gloria; and many more family and friends. Per her wishes, no service will be held. Those who wish to honor her memory may donate to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org