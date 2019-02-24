Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Ray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Ray Obituary
Carolyn

"Suzanne" Ray

Carolyn "Suzanne" Ray, lifelong Akron area resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 19th after living her last 18 months with cancer. She passed in the company of close friends and family. She was 52.

Suzanne is survived by her brother, Michael Ray (Akron); nephews, Josh (Massillon) and Jake Ray (Cuyahoga Falls), Randy and Karen Belohlavek (uncle and aunt); cousins, Gary Barstow, Jeff Belohlavek, Jason Belohlavek, Jackie Lee; and numerous friends. Suzanne will be remembered for both her tenacity of spirit and her kindness towards others.

Suzanne was a graduate of the class of 1985 of Central-Hower High School and was employed at The Genie Company and Lowe's for many years.

Calling hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at Park United Methodist Church in Akron Ohio. A memorial service celebration of life will be held immediately following the calling hours. Park United Methodist Church is located at 2308 24th Street SW, Akron, OH 44314.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Metavivor (www.metavivor.org) or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.