Carolyn



"Suzanne" Ray



Carolyn "Suzanne" Ray, lifelong Akron area resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 19th after living her last 18 months with cancer. She passed in the company of close friends and family. She was 52.



Suzanne is survived by her brother, Michael Ray (Akron); nephews, Josh (Massillon) and Jake Ray (Cuyahoga Falls), Randy and Karen Belohlavek (uncle and aunt); cousins, Gary Barstow, Jeff Belohlavek, Jason Belohlavek, Jackie Lee; and numerous friends. Suzanne will be remembered for both her tenacity of spirit and her kindness towards others.



Suzanne was a graduate of the class of 1985 of Central-Hower High School and was employed at The Genie Company and Lowe's for many years.



Calling hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at Park United Methodist Church in Akron Ohio. A memorial service celebration of life will be held immediately following the calling hours. Park United Methodist Church is located at 2308 24th Street SW, Akron, OH 44314.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Metavivor (www.metavivor.org) or the .