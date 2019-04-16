|
|
Carolyn Ruth Hege
SHARON TOWNSHIP -- Carolyn Ruth Hege, 60, of Sharon Township, passed away April 13, 2019.
She was born March 20th, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio to Bruce and Shirley (Breno) Fichter.
Carolyn enjoyed gardening, quilting, playing bingo with her sisters, spending time with her dogs, Roscoe, Roxy and Sabrina, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Fichter; nephew, Brendan Hall; and doting in-laws, May Ellen and Joseph.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Joseph Hege; children, Andrea (Steve) Stanec, Veronica Shaw, Craig (Angela) Shaw, Alex (Ashley) Hege, Julia (Thomas) Mazur;and grandchildren, Paige, Cearra, Curtis, Ashley, Noah, Mariah, Austin, Allysen, Ashten, Olivia and Caden; sisters, Yvonne, Linda, Kathleen, Laura; sister-in-law Kathy and father Bruce Fichter.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. THURSDAY, April 18, 2019, at the Hilliard Rospert funeral home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. SATURDAY, April 20 at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church, 6407 Ridge Rd., Sharon Center OH 44274
Family request memorial contributions be made to Akron Children's Oncology Dept. or the Medina County ASPCA.
Hilliard Rospert
330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019