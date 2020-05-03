Carolyn (Buck) Dormer of Firestone Park passed away on April 29th, 2020. She was preceded in death by mother, Bonnie Buck. She will be forever missed by fiance, Jeff Acomb; father, Finis Buck; siblings, Nancy Khanna, Brenda Dunbar, Greg Turner and Jeff Buck; as well as by daughters, Leanne (Ashley) Dormer and Alicia (Ray) Ratcliff. Carolyn's favorite job title was "Grandma" and she will be remembered by her grandchildren, Maddi Jaie and Bentley Ratcliff. She also leaves behind a life long best friend, Cheri Nemes. Due to the current state of the world, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. "And when your sorrow is comforted, time soothes all sorrows, you will be content that you have known me." The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dormer family. Messages and memories of Carolyn can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.