Anderson August 26 1942 March 30 2020 With a heavy heart we announce the passing of my loving wife, Carolyn, and mother of our children, James, Andrew and John Paul on March 30. Carolyn was born in Jackson, Alabama. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1964. At the University, she met James Marlen, a Chemical Engineering student and captain of the varsity tennis team, born in Chile. In his senior year and Carolyn's junior year they were married at Saint Francis Church on the university campus in January 1965. Carolyn was a woman of great faith, and she died peacefully. As she died in peace, she would say she was going home to Jesus, and her face would lighten up. In 1993 upon moving from Akron, Ohio to Los Angeles she continued to be active in church and various Christian organizations in Pasadena, San Marino and Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, her husband James assumed the position of president, CEO and chairman of Ameron International, NYSE. In addition to her faith activities she loved the company of friends, and friends loved her. She enjoyed bridge, golf, tennis and her book club. For the most part she played golf at Annandale in Pasadena, The Los Angeles Country Club in West L.A. and Royal Poinciana in Naples, Fla. Carolyn was a healthy woman and loved sports, especially football and tennis. Unfortunately in 2014 she developed breast cancer, which after a few years metastasized in the bones and liver. UCLA doctors did all they could, but once the cancer reached the liver, they concluded there was nothing else that could be done.. Following doctors recommendations, she elected to be in a hospice program at home. She passed without pain and peacefully surrounded by our sons and their wives. We are so grateful she passed in peace, yet our families will miss her for ever. Funeral services were held April 6 at Forest Lawn in Hollywood. I was most fortunate to have found Carolyn from one continent to another; I will miss her until the ends of my days. James







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store