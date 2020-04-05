Home

Carolyn Stoyanov Obituary
Carolyn Lee Stoyanov, Nee Swiger, passed away surrounded by family, in her home on March 26th, 2020. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio. Carolyn was well known for her lively sense of humor, quick wit and contagious laugh. If you asked friends and family they would certainly agree. In the last several years, unable to get outside, Carolyn loved watching her birds, squirrels and her favorite-butterflies, out the big picture window where she loved to sit every day. Preceded in death by her son, Mark; her mother, Clara and sisters, Jean and Barbara. Leaving behind her children, Cathleen Fausnight, Susan Hawkins, Cheryl Stoyanov, Linda Hull and Michael Stoyanov; grandchildren, Dana, Kara, Maddie, Beth, Scott, Billy, Chris, Amanda, Alexandra and Amelia; great grandchildren, Taylor, Landon, Mitchell, Roman, Troy, Emma, Mikaela, Hannah, Laila, David, Ruby, William, A.J., Kami, Aden, Asher, Deklan, Peyton, Emery and Karson, Ian. A small family memorial is being planned for later this year. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice and especially Michelle Javan's and Ashley Lewis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
