) Carolynn Liebmann (nee Kapusinski) went home to be with the Lord. She was beloved wife of Jon H. Sr.; dear mother of Jon H. Jr. (Wendi), Stephen L. (Marie) and Kevin T. (Jaime); cherished grandmother of five; sister to Gary, Patty (John) Seaburn and Larry (Renay). Funeral Services will take place at 12 Noon Friday February 21, 2020 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH. The Family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice www.harborlighthospice.com or the . Memories and condolences may be shared on www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020