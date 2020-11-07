1/1
Carri Jo Haddad
) On November 4th, 2020 Carri was called home to be with Jesus and receive her angel wings. Her battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis was tough but she was tougher. She fought so hard until the end and every nurse commented on how incredibly strong, she was. Carri was best known for her humor, always speaking her mind, and her willingness to give her last dollar to someone in need. She was a devoted wife for 26 years and the hardest working stay at home mom. She had three biological children but so many others considered her their second mother. She always encouraged her children to be selfless and giving. Carri loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and large family more than anything else on earth. She was a loyal Cleveland sports fan, adored animals (especially her two cats), loved Diet Mountain Dew, and peanut butter cups. Carri departed this earth surrounded by her family and friends feeling an abundance of love and peace. We spent the remaining days in the hospital with her laughing and appreciating her continued humor. Her body may have diminished but her unique personality never did. It will live on in our hearts and memories. She leaves behind her husband Sam Haddad; daughters, Kasi Haddad and Amanda Brogle; son, Zachary Taylor; parents, Penelope and Charles Hauer; grandchildren, Maximus Hendrickson, Landen Goble, Tristen and Mylah Taylor; so many wonderful brothers and sisters; her lifelong childhood best friend, Debbie Braman and too many other special friends to name. Our family is extremely grateful to everyone who has reached out and extended their sympathies. Since Carri did not like the idea of funerals, we are planning a Celebration of Life in late December in honor of her favorite holiday... Christmas. We will post an announcement with more details later. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society,, 330.564.1213



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-564-1213
