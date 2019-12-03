|
Carrie I. James (nee Tharp) Carrie I. James, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. Born in Akron to her parents, Oliver and Lydia Tharp, she was a lifetime area resident. Carrie was a dedicated member of Springfield Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed being a part of the Friends and Family Circle. She loved camping, boating and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach. Carrie took great pride in working in her yard and keeping it beautiful. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sons, Dick and Tim James; one brother and two sisters, she is survived by sons, Doug, Dave (Missy) and Jeff (Terri) James; daughter-in-law, Janet James; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Carrie's family would like to thank the staff at GentleBrook for their compassion and care. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will immediately follow at 12 noon with Pastor Larry Baldridge officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019