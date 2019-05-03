Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1180 Slosson Ave
Akron, OH
View Map
Carrie Joanne McCoy Obituary
Carrie "Joan" Joanne McCoy

Carrie Joanne "Joan" McCoy, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Carrie B. Miller; siblings, Harry, Norris, Doris, and Robert; and great-great grandchild, Kayleigh Anderson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Cindy (Ronald) Dewberry, Donna (Michael) Dowdell and son Farley McCoy; grandchildren, Nicole (Jayde) McCoy, DeAndre McCoy, Aaron Dewberry, Jared Dewberry, Malaina McCoy, Jeffrey Combs; one great-great grandson, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1180 Slosson Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Bishop Ronald Dewberry officiant. Private visitation. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 924 Morning Star Dr., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019
