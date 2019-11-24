Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 W. Thornton St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winfield Church of God in Christ
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Winfield Church of God in Christ
Carrie L. Monson

Carrie L. Monson Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Carrie L. Monson passed away November 15, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Winfield Church of God in Christ. Pastor Dennis Richey, Sr., eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may also visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 611 1/2 Walton St., Ravenna, OH 44266.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
