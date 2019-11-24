|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Carrie L. Monson passed away November 15, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Winfield Church of God in Christ. Pastor Dennis Richey, Sr., eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may also visit at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 611 1/2 Walton St., Ravenna, OH 44266.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019