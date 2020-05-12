Carrol Ann Addison passed away May 6, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Darik D. Willis, Eulogist. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1188 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.