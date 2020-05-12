Carrol Ann Addison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carrol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrol Ann Addison passed away May 6, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Darik D. Willis, Eulogist. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1188 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Service
01:00 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Very sorry for your loss.Carrol was a very kind and loving person!
Chris
Friend
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved