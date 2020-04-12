|
|
) Carrol J. Livingood (nee: Mize, McKee), age 79, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Carrol was born on November 18, 1940 in Norton, Ohio to the late John and Mildred Mize. She attended Wintergreen Ledges Church of God. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Freeman. She is survived by her sons, Bart (Sandy), Bobby (Rosanne), Harley, and Scotty (Jean); companion, Frank; grandchildren, Johnny, Dylan, and Darrin; brothers, Roger (Dorothy) and Larry (Doris); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held, TUESDAY, April 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Loyal Oak Cemetery, Norton. Pastor Jim Roma will officiate. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON (330)-745-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020