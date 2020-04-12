Home

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Loyal Oak Cemetery
Norton, OH
View Map
Carrol J. Livingood


1940 - 2020
Carrol J. Livingood Obituary
) Carrol J. Livingood (nee: Mize, McKee), age 79, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Carrol was born on November 18, 1940 in Norton, Ohio to the late John and Mildred Mize. She attended Wintergreen Ledges Church of God. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Freeman. She is survived by her sons, Bart (Sandy), Bobby (Rosanne), Harley, and Scotty (Jean); companion, Frank; grandchildren, Johnny, Dylan, and Darrin; brothers, Roger (Dorothy) and Larry (Doris); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held, TUESDAY, April 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Loyal Oak Cemetery, Norton. Pastor Jim Roma will officiate. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON (330)-745-3311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
