Carroll Lee "Kack" Sisler, 87, of Oakland, MD, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Dawn Chesnut, in Harrogate, TN. Born September 22, 1932, in Friendsville, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence Jackson and Marie Alice Sisler. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annette "Cookie" Sisler; two brothers, Donald and Marvin Dale Sisler; two sisters, Shelby Diehl and Dorothy Rose. Kack was a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways for almost 30 years and drove over three million miles with over one million miles accident free. He later co-owned and operated Action Petroleum and Sisler Excavating. He was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church of Terra Alta, WV. Kack enjoyed time with friends and family, hunting, riding ATVs, racing snowmobiles, NASCAR, operating his mini-hoe, sitting around campfires, and lending a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. He is survived by three sons, David Sisler and wife, Kathy; Randy Sisler and wife, Sharon; Jeff Sisler and wife, Carolyn; one daughter, Dawn Chesnut and husband, Jeff; two brothers, Billy Ray and Kenneth Sisler; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Friends will be received at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Dr., Oakland, MD, 21550, on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services will be conducted in the funeral home chapel following visitation on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Blooming Rose Cemetery, Friendsville. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to It's in the Bag, 126 East Liberty Street, Oakland, MD 21550 or Faith United Methodist Church, 6639 Cranesville Road, Terra Alta, WV 26764. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019