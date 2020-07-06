1/1
Carroll Lewis
July 3, 2020. This morning, in the presence of loved ones, Carroll (Peach) Lewis went to be with his savior. First and foremost, he had a deep, enduring and contagious faith in Jesus Christ and what His death on the cross meant for us. Peach wore many hats during his 87 years: athlete, soldier, firefighter, carpenter, husband to his dear Nancy, father to son Michael and wife Bethany, daughter Dawn Rae and husband John, son John Robert and wife Darla, "adopted son" Pat Gramley and wife Vickie; brother to his surviving brother Dick, surviving sister Peggy Ann and husband Larry, and many nieces and nephews. Perhaps the hats he wore the best were grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Grandchildren: Todd, Tyler, Nate, Zach, Erin, Josh, Emily, Dustin, Daniel, April, and Sam. Great grandchildren: Jackson, Knox, Marlee, Maxwell, Lincoln, and Beckham. Friends: too many to count. To all of us, he was the best. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 4-7pm at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, where the Akron Fire Department will hold the Last Alarm between 6:30-7:00 pm. Social distancing and face masks required. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11:00 am at Grace Church Norton, 3970 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton. Interment Copley Cemetery




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
JUL
7
Service
06:30 - 07:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Church Norton
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
