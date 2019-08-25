|
Cathe Ann Lawrentz Cathe A Lawrentz, 69, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 with her family by her side following a long fight with cancer. Cathe grew up in the Akron area and graduated from Firestone High School. She spent over thirty years in the banking, mortgage closings and real estate title insurance industry. She is survived by loving husband of twenty five years, Keith, sister, Denise Skeens, her children, David M. (Laurie) Woodyard and Tanya M. (Bill) Swann, grandchildren, Matthew Woodyard, (Amanda) Bailey Woodyard and Madison Swann, great grandchildren, Gus Woodyard and Penny Watts and nephew, Daniel (Stephanie) Skeens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cathleen and William Meade, brother, Tony Meade and sister, Honey Exline. ...God saw she was getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered "come with me"... Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt.619) Portage Lakes. Family and friends will be received Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Keith Lawrentz in care of House of Eberhardt to defer Cathe's medical expenses. The depths of love are never known until the final hours of separation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019