Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathe Lawrentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathe Ann Lawrentz


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathe Ann Lawrentz Obituary
Cathe Ann Lawrentz Cathe A Lawrentz, 69, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 with her family by her side following a long fight with cancer. Cathe grew up in the Akron area and graduated from Firestone High School. She spent over thirty years in the banking, mortgage closings and real estate title insurance industry. She is survived by loving husband of twenty five years, Keith, sister, Denise Skeens, her children, David M. (Laurie) Woodyard and Tanya M. (Bill) Swann, grandchildren, Matthew Woodyard, (Amanda) Bailey Woodyard and Madison Swann, great grandchildren, Gus Woodyard and Penny Watts and nephew, Daniel (Stephanie) Skeens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cathleen and William Meade, brother, Tony Meade and sister, Honey Exline. ...God saw she was getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around her and whispered "come with me"... Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt.619) Portage Lakes. Family and friends will be received Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Keith Lawrentz in care of House of Eberhardt to defer Cathe's medical expenses. The depths of love are never known until the final hours of separation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now