Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Catherine Bryant


1937 - 2019
Catherine Bryant Obituary
) Catherine (Hansel) Bryant went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born September 26, 1937 at home in North Lawrence to Chester and Sarah Hansel. She graduated from Canal Fulton High School in 1955. Catherine met the love of her life, Paul Bryant and married in 1956. She enjoyed family, cooking, crafts, caning and was known for the tatted crosses and maple rolls she shared with so many. Catherine also enjoyed vacationing in Jekyll Island, Georgia with family and spending the winters in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. She was a member of the Chapel at Fir Hill and Fellow Heirs Adult Bible Study and was looking forward to spending eternity with the Lord. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert (Emmajean), Roland, Ted, Fred and Joe; sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Nettle and Peg (Carl) Beckett; survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul; son, Lee (Laury); daughters, Juli (Gervais) Baldwin and Amy (Max) Gilliland; eight grandchildren, Corey Bryant, Kaitlyn (Lauren) Bryant, Sean Bryant, Emily Baldwin, Amanda (Joseph) Karpinski, Sarah Gilliland (Kyle Buckley), Max (Megan) Gilliland and Melanie Gilliland; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia (Merle) Miller and Beth (Jim) McConaghy; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hansel and Ann Hansel; brother, Don (Barb) Hansel; along with other relatives and friends. A memorial service for Catherine will be held Monday, October 28th at 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Bob Schneider officiating. Her family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National M.S. Society on behalf of Catherine's beloved family member.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
