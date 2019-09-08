|
Catherine E. Appleby Catherine Elizabeth Appleby, 99, a resident of Jackson Ridge Nursing Home of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away on September 4, 2019. Catherine was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Ira and Bertha (Krepps) McPherran on August 21, 1920. She went to high school at West High School and graduated in 1938. Catherine was heavily involved in her church, where she taught Sunday School and was the lay-delegate to their conference for many years. She enjoyed bowling in a league, where her score won her the prestigious 600 Bowling Club pin. She also loved to golf and sewed with the hospital guild, where she later used her skills to quilt. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Appleby, Sr.; brothers, Malcolm and James; her sister, Margaret; and daughter, Carolyn, who passed away in 1990. She is survived by her sister, Laura Taylor, of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, James; sons, David (Marjorie) Jr., William and Richard; 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. On Monday, September 9, 2019, there will be visitation held one hour prior to funeral services, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at First Evangelical Congregational Church of Akron, 369 E. Woodsdale Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301 with Rev. Scott Carr officiating the service at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will follow the service at Crown Hill Cemetery, 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First E. C. Church of Akron. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Mercy Hospital Hospice of Canton for their care and response to Catherine in their endeavor to make her comfortable. Please share your thoughts and condolences on Catherine's Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019