Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-6050
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home
8150 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
View Map
Catherine E. Phillips Obituary
Catherine E. Phillips (Eaton)

Catherine Eaton Phillips, 61, of Brecksville passed away peacefully on June 23rd., 2019.

She is survived by her loving son, Spencer Phillips (26 of Brecksville) and her younger brother, James Eaton (58 of Brecksville). Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel in 2011.

Catherine was not only the most loving, caring, and supportive mother that anyone could ask for, but she also touched the lives of so many people throughout the community and through her connection with the Dramatic and Performing Arts.

Please come join in a celebration of her life at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 BRECKSVILLE RD., BRECKSVILLE, OHIO 44141 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. where Catherine's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations in Catherine's name are suggested to your local APL. www.Nosek-McCreery.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
