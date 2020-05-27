TOGETHER AGAIN Catherine F. Cooper, 98, departed this life on May 23, 2020, 31 years after her husband, Jack Lee Cooper, May 23, 1989. Catherine was also preceded in death by her son, Francis Cooper; grandson, Michael Cooper; granddaughter, Candice Hoffman; sister, Ann Tursich and brothers, James and Frank Canavan. Catherine leaves behind her children, John (Diana) Cooper, Catherine (Don) Calhoun, Patrick (Lynn) Cooper, James (Patrice) Cooper, Timothy (Tammy) Cooper, Mary (Michael) Stormer, Dolores (Fred) Edwards, and Elizabeth (Kevin) Myszka; sister, Mary Pulskamp, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Catherine's loving and caring heart touched many. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1939. She moved to Tallmadge in 1948 and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. A special thanks to granddaughters, Amanda, Tiffany, Kim and her entourage and Tynisha for their loving care to help keep Catherine in her home. Visitation will be 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church.