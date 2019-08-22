Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Catherine Kantorowski Obituary
Catherine Kantorowski Catherine M. Kantorowski, 88, of Tallmadge passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born in Kent, Ohio, on February 9, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Catherine Kovalcik. As a long-time member of Holy Family Church in Stow, Catherine was involved in both the social and spiritual life of the parish, actively participating in countless events and programs. For many years she attended daily Mass and weekly holy-hours, and prior to becoming ill, she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She also served as a Eucharistic minister at Briarwood nursing home and was a member of the Serra Club, an international organization for Catholic laypeople, dedicated to prayer-in-action and the support of those in religious ministry. Preceded in death by husbands, Donald Sulak and Lawrence Kantorowski; daughter, Kathleen Kandiko; and brother, John Kovalcik; her survivors include children, Laura (Mike Bates) Kantorowski, Marie (Phil) Krupa, Nannette (Norris) Roberts, and Robert (Patti) Kantorowski; siblings, Lawrence (Joan) Kovalcik, Regina Petit, Martha (Lou) LaGuardia, and Joe (Patti) Kovalcik; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be Friday, August 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Parish (3179 Kent Road, Stow 44224). Please visit Catherine's Book of Memories at wwww.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolence
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
