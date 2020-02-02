Home

Catherine L. Gribble


1932 - 2020
Catherine L. Gribble Obituary
Catherine L. Gribble of Norton, Ohio passed away peacefully at Akron City Hospital on January 29, 2020 at the age of 88 after a long illness. Catherine was born in Barberton, Ohio to Lester and Ruth Folk on January 24, 1932. Catherine lived her entire life in Barberton and Norton. She graduated from Barberton High School in 1949. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marjorie Bognar and Carol Ann Cappazucco. She is survived by her husband of 68 years and love of her life Glen Gribble who she married March 26, 1952 and her children, Brett (Tommie Harrison), Brian (Judi Parks) and Jennifer Newbery (Mike) and grandsons, Austin and Zach Gribble, Connor Newbery and granddaughters, Julianna Newbery, Emily Shank and Niki Daugherty. Catherine was a sweet, loving, wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her kitchen was always open and she loved feeding the many friends her kids would bring home for supper, often times unannounced. She loved her children's spouses like her own and couldn't get enough of her grandchildren. Every visit with her grandkids included a supply of her famous scotch-a-roos. She was loved by all that knew her. Catherine's family will received friends on Tuesday, February 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Inurnment will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
