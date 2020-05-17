) June 26, 1923 May 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Catherine L. Klingler, 96, announces the beginning of her journey to find eternal peace, on May 10, 2020, Mothers' Day. Catherine was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 26, 1923 to Harry E. and Philomena C. (Raabe) Price. They moved to the Firestone Park area of Akron and joined St. Paul Catholic Parish in 1932, where she remained a devoted parishioner for the rest of her life. A 1941 graduate of Garfield High School, Catherine was on the reunion committee for more than 50 years. She attended night classes at the University of Akron. She worked for ten years for CIT Financial Services before becoming an exceptional full-time wife, mother and community member. She was active in the Combo Society, a combined church youth group from area parishes, forming many lifelong friendships. Around this time, she met her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony) P. Klingler, even though they had grown up just a few blocks from each other and she walked by his house on her way to and from Garfield every day for years. They were married on April 29, 1950. Unfortunately, Tony died on April 10, 1990, his mother's birthday. Catherine lived a very active life. She volunteered in the St. Paul Grade school and ironed linens for the church. She was a member of the St. Paul Ladies Guild, Knights of Columbus #3410 wives' group, Hoban High School Mothers' Club, and an officer in the Firestone Park Seniors group. She lived with strong faith and daily prayers including the rosary, Monday morning novena and frequent mass. Catherine enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, bowling, golf, swimming, dominoes, driving, bingo, solitaire, euchre, and almost any card game. Firestone Park remained her home and she lived there independently until 2015 when she moved to her current apartment at The Village of St. Edward, where Catherine remained engaged in the things she enjoyed. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Edward, infant daughter, in-laws Elizabeth and Anton Klingler, brother-in-law Frank Klingler, younger brother Charles Price and daughter-in-law Mona Klingler. Catherine continues to be loved very much, and will be sorely missed by her family including: son, John (Jane) - grandchildren, Paul and Laura (Hans); son, Tom - grandchildren, Jacob and Emily; daughter, Judy (Jan) and sister-in-law, Evelyn Klingler; a number of childhood and lifelong friends, as well as two former neighbors who still call her "mom" and are like daughters, Julie Jones and Jenifer Jones Berardi. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Immediate family members will lay Catherine to rest with Tony at a private graveside service. A mass at St. Paul Catholic Church and a celebration of life will be announced and held on a future day. Memorials in Catherine's name can be made to St. Paul Parish https://stpaulakron.org/contact-us or a charity of your choice. These could be in many forms, including acts of kindness. Catherine would encourage everyone to take time to listen to a few songs: "Be Not Afraid", "On Eagles' Wings", and the "Prayer of St. Francis". She would also encourage us to cherish the love of God and family. Catherine built a solid foundation on the pillars of faith, family, and friends. She wished for others to do the same so the world would be a better place. Condolences to the family may be expressed in the guest book at Anthony Funeral Homes, Akron, Ohio https://www.anthonyfh.com/obituary/Catherine-Klingler .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.