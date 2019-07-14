|
Catherine M. "Kitty" Casto
Catherine M. "Kitty" Casto, 93, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born in Thomas, W. Va. to the late Daniel and Myrtle (Ganoe) Bailey, worked at Sparkle Market for 16 years and Professional Answering Service for eight years.
Kitty was a strong, amazing, remarkable woman and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Swaney; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Casto Sr.; son, Guy Casto Jr. and daughter, Valorie
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019