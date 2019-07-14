Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
1025 Canton Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Casto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Casto


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Casto Obituary
Catherine M. "Kitty" Casto

Catherine M. "Kitty" Casto, 93, passed away July 9, 2019. She was born in Thomas, W. Va. to the late Daniel and Myrtle (Ganoe) Bailey, worked at Sparkle Market for 16 years and Professional Answering Service for eight years.

Kitty was a strong, amazing, remarkable woman and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Swaney; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Casto Sr.; son, Guy Casto Jr. and daughter, Valorie

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now