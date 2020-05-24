CINCINNATI -- Catherine M. Wronkovich, 85, died May 18, 2020. Catherine was born in Warren, Ohio on April 2, 1935, a daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Neilan) Mosko. She was a resident of Kent for many years and had been employed with St. Thomas Hospital as an R.N. Catherine was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Christ Child Society, and an associate member of Sisters of Divine Providence in Pittsburgh, Pa. She is survived by sons: Robert (Jennifer) of Cuyahoga Falls and Edward of Wooster; and her daughter, Mary (Todd) Thorbahn of Cincinnati; grandchildren: Molly and Will Thorbahn; and brother, Michael Mosko of Warren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Mosko and sisters, Mary (Francie) Martin and Anne Tisher. Father Paul Rosing will celebrate Mass of the Christian Burial Tuesday 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road in Stow, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Stewart's Caring Place., 2955 W. Market St., Ste. R, Fairlawn 44333. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)