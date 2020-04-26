|
|
) STOW -- Catherine Mae Armenti (Vespoint) (Oberlin), 86, passed away on April 21, 2020. Cathy was born in Clarksburg, W.V. on September 12, 1933 to the late Carmen and Seraphina Cirullo and graduated from Victory High School in 1951. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. She enjoyed golfing and Bowling with her friends. Cathy loved to cook for family especially on Christmas eve. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and many great grandchildren. In addition to her parents; Cathy was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam, Tony, Joseph, Guy, Eugene, John and Bernard; sisters, Ruth, Leona, and Antoinette. She is survived by her children, John Vespoint Jr. of Akron, Cindy and (David) Corley of Stow, James (Samantha) Vespoint Sr., of Stow, and Deanna and (David) Anthony of Mentor; grandchildren, Amanda and Alyse Vespoint, David Corley Jr., Tony Corley, Dana and (Mark) Johnson, Sarah (Israel) Pugliesi, Todd (Brittany) Corley, Alyssa Anthony, Chris (Jennifer) Vespoint, & Jimmy Vespoint; great grandchildren, Cerafina and Tony Corley ll, Sophia and Brody Johnson, Phoenix, Gianna and Ethan Pugliesi, Todd Jr., Thomas, Blake, and Rosalia Corley, Lilly, Olivia and Piper Vespoint; sisters, Margie Louk and Mary Jermont. Entombment took place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In the coming months, the family hopes to announce a Memorial Mass for Cathy.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020