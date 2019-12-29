|
) Jeanne Mallett, 90, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born January 23, 1929 in Everett, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Catherine Clevenger. After graduating from Coventry High School, class of '46, Jeanne worked as a stenographer for Akron Industrialist Poncet Davis at the Mayflower Hotel. She then went into real estate and managed a home building business with her husband. She was a member of the Society for Decorative Painters. She enjoyed painting, traveling, gardening, and above all else family. She was a lifelong bible student of R.B. Thieme, Jr. Ministries. Besides her parents; Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Gregory and brothers, Don and Dale Clevenger. She is survived by her daughter, Patty (Bob) Stouffer; grandchildren, Lael (Elaina) Stouffer; Tiffany (Aaron) Moritz and Russell (Mary) Stouffer; great grandchildren, Amelia, Lucas, Landon, Ruby, Grayson and Leah; sister, Dottie Lane; brother-in-law, Bill Mallett; sisters- n-law, Barbara Dowell and Nancy Hefner. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 A.M. until 1 P.M. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Office Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019