Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evermore Community Church
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Evermore Community Church
Catherine Nisly


1929 - 2019 Obituary
Catherine Nisly Obituary
Catherine Nisly

Catherine Nisly, age 89, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 28, 1929 in Sarasota, Florida to Mose and Fannie (Wittmer) Kurtz.

Catherine was an active member of Evermore Community Church where she was a member of the Hands for Missions Ladies Sewing group. Catherine owned Village Antiques and a fabric business in Uniontown. She also loved caring for her flower gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Alvin, in 2016. Survivors include her children, Ken (Sue) Nisly, Wanda (Lee) Ressler, Randy (Phyllis) Nisly; sisters, Mary Bontrager, Louise Wyse, Shirley (Mart) Troyer; brother, Dan (Joann) Kurtz; grandchildren, Becca (Bill) Hanefeld, Adam and Alex Peters, Scott Ressler, Rachel (Mitch) Lam, Neil Nisly, Robin (Brendan) Sommers and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Inez in 1972; grandsons, Nicholas Peters in 1979, Daniel Nisly in 2002 and siblings, Alvin Kurtz, Edna Slabaugh and Dorothy Gingerich.

Calling hours are Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. at Evermore Community Church. Burial will be Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the Church Cemetery followed by Funeral Services at 11 a.m. in the Church with Pastor Butch Nisly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or Evermore Community Church. Arnold-Hartville 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
