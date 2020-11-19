) WADSWORTH -- Our mother, Catherine Theresa Ozbolt (nee Kriston), born September 10, 1926, went to be with our Lord Jesus, His Father and Holy Spirit on Monday, November 16, 2020. There aren't words enough to express the gift she was to each one of us, her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and multitude of friends. She was a testimony to us in her marriage to Dad, who, after 66 years of marriage, went to be with the Lord in 2017. Catherine had the gift of making every person she met feel like they were the most important person in the world and instantly befriended them. The many of us remaining here will mourn her loss, but will ever remember her remarkable light of life and love. She served the community as a medical-surgical registered nurse at Barberton Citizens Hospital from where she retired. Regardless of other accomplishments and contributions she made to the world, the legacy she truly cared about was her faith in Christ, her devotion to His Blessed Mother and her love for her extended family. Mom was excited about each baby that came into the world, and sought to know and make each one feel special to her. She leaves six children: Tom (Julia), Mary (Doug), Joe (Vicki), Pat (Carmen), Bernard (Carol), and Dan (Robin), thirty grandchildren who were her pride and joy and forty one great grandchildren who were most precious to her. In her final days she was looking forward to the arrival of two more great grandchildren. What now, Mom? Now that you've run your race and finally crossed over to our Lord's arms, we will look to Him, and run our races too, remembering your perseverance to the win. Forever love to you, beautiful Mom! The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. NW, Barberton, OH followed by graveside rites at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please observe COVID protocols as you enter the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's honor to The Community Pregnancy Center, 180 First Street N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203. communtypregnancycenter.org
