SUFFIELD -- Catherine V. McCabe, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Akron, she lived in the area all of her life. Mrs. McCabe retired as a secretary from Field High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Catherine enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking and volunteering at the church and Mobile Meals. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.



Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James; parents, Michael and Catherine Sopko; and son-in-law, Bill Rouse, she is survived by sons, James (Leona) and Pat (Kara); daughter, Cathy Rouse: six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Catherine's family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at The HomeStead at GentleBrook for their loving care.



Friends and family will be received Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532) Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the , 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019