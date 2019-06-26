Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2643 Waterloo Road
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine V. McCabe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine V. McCabe Obituary
Catherine V. McCabe TOGETHER AGAIN

SUFFIELD -- Catherine V. McCabe, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Akron, she lived in the area all of her life. Mrs. McCabe retired as a secretary from Field High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Catherine enjoyed knitting, sewing and baking and volunteering at the church and Mobile Meals. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James; parents, Michael and Catherine Sopko; and son-in-law, Bill Rouse, she is survived by sons, James (Leona) and Pat (Kara); daughter, Cathy Rouse: six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Catherine's family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at The HomeStead at GentleBrook for their loving care.

Friends and family will be received Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532) Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the , 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271)www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now