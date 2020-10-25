Cathleen J. Smith, 51, passed away suddenly Sat., Oct. 10, 2020. She was born in Wadsworth on July 25, 1969 and attended Wadsworth High School. She graduated from the University of Akron after which she became a Service and Support Administrator for the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board. She was loved by all the clients she assisted. Missing her greatly are her mother, Jane (Bill) Miller; her father, Ron (Sandy) Smith; her sisters, Chris (Tammy) Michau, Cindy (Jim) Muncie, and Connie Clawson; her step brothers and sister, Mark (Tiffany) Miller, Mike (Linda) Miller, Bill (Lora) Miller, and Cathie (Rick) Boron; her many nieces and nephews, Trey, Miles and Emily Muncie, Rebecca (David) Duke and Lilly, Ronnie Clawson, Rachel Clawson, Amanda and John Miller, Ellie and Erin Miller, and Emersen and Taylor Boron. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine there will be a service and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.