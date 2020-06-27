Cathleen (Cathy) Swinehart, 81, passed into the arms of the Lord June 23, 2020. She was born February 4, 1939 to Arthur and Virginia Swinehart in Suffield Township, Ohio. She graduated from Suffield High School in 1957. Cathy retired from Bank One after over a 20 year career. She was a member of the Hartville Wesleyan Methodist Church, where she looked forward to receiving the word of God. Cathy had a very special bond with her cousin and her children. They were like a daughter and grandchildren to her. She made many friends throughout her life, and everyone who met Cathy, loved Cathy. She was kind and gentle, and had a generous and caring spirit. She truly was an earthly angel. Cathy enjoyed watching sports, especially her Indians, Cavs, and Browns, and she enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley. Most of all though, Cathy enjoyed her entire family. She was loved deeply and will be missed by many. Cathy is proceeded in death by her parents Arthur and Virginia (Wade) Swinehart; brothers, Delbert Swinehart and Gene Swinehart. She is survived by sisters Irene (Swinehart) Smith of Munford Alabama, and Juanita (Swinehart) Watson of Coos Bay Oregon; brothers, Leon (Charlie) Swinehart of Munford Alabama, James (Jim) (Linda) Swinehart of Suffield Township Ohio, and William (Bill) (Debbie) Swinehart of Springfield Township; cousin, Chastity (Larry) Baldwin, cousins Caitlynn Booth, Bryce Booth, Skylar Baldwin, and Carter Baldwin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends may call Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.