11/28/1929-4/18/2020 Joining her beloved husband, Joseph, Cecelia (Cel) passed peacefully to her eternal reward surrounded by her sons, Gregory and Michael on April 18, 2020. She lived in the home that she and Joe built and raised their sons in since 1950, and she left the house according to her last wish "...I'll go out feet first, just like Joe!" She leaves behind her sons, Michael (Noreen) of Pittsburgh, and Gregory (Roberta) of Akron; five grandchildren, Megan, Lauren, Michael and Leah of Pittsburgh, and Bianchi of Akron, along with ten great- grandchildren and the "daughters" she never had, Pat (Ford) Beach and Delores (Ford) Courie. One of seven children, Cel was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Her proudest accomplishments were serving as officer of The First Catholic Slovak Union (recording secretary), and Hoban High School Mothers' Club (President). She was "deliberate" (some would say slow) in all she did. Her knitted caps and sweaters were things of beauty and are still worn to this day. When she canned produce from the garden, her peppers, relish, tomato juice and green beans graced our meals and were raved about by all. A 1946 graduate of Hower High School, Cel studied Cosmetology and used that education to become an accomplished manicurist and beautician for many years. She also earned a letter at Hower as a cheerleader (much to her sons' skepticism) and still has a sweater to prove it. The family wishes to thank and commend the Summa Health System, especially the Health at Home and Hospice staff, for their care and genuine loving attitude. Throughout Mom's hospitalization and health demise, the Hospice nurses, aides and doctors were always available to help us - always with care for her comfort and ours. A special thanks, as well, to our new friend, Cindy, for her love and assistance during this time, too. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts! Due to the current health restrictions, Cel's cremated remains will not be interred until a later date, at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Following Mass, Cel will once again join Joe as she is buried with him at the Ohio Western Reserve Veteran's Cemetery in Rittman. Details will be made known as restrictions are relaxed.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020