) Cecelia Marie (nee McCormish) Peddle "Mickey" left this world on her terms March 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She died, peacefully, at home surrounded by family. "Mickey" was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a family could ask for. Mickey was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1947 and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Miami of Ohio in 1950. She became an accomplished artist practicing in oils, acrylics, and water colors. Mickey shared her talent with the community, and was the first art teacher at Holy Family School in Stow where she instructed seventh and eighth graders. Cecelia was a member of many art organizations, including, "The Miniature Painters, Sculptors and Gravers Society of Washington D.C., The Whiskey Painters of America, an exclusive watercolor society based in Ohio, that dates back to the great depression of the 1930's, The Artists in Paradise of Big Pine Key and Ohio Watercolor Society. She may also be remembered as a volunteer, helping to put on the Boston Mills Art Show. Cecelia wasn't satisfied with just capturing the world on paper or canvas. She was an active participant in life who enjoyed water skiing, boating, snorkeling, scuba diving, sailboarding, biking, golfing and fishing in the Florida Keys, Seneca Lake and Portage Lakes. She also enjoyed winter sports as a member of Boston Mills where she served on the National Ski Patrol and eventually became a ski instructor. After retiring she split her time between Stow, Ohio and Florida; spending summers golfing and winters fishing in the Florida Keys. After a vacation to Bermuda she purchased a moped and could be seen pedaling up the steep hills around Summit County. She was an avid fan of old horror movies, and modern police dramas. From the time she was a child until she passed, Cecelia was always enamored with her dogs, whether they were living or stuffed toys. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. C.T. "Tom" and Irene McCormish, and her husband of sixty plus years, Eugene F. Peddle. She is survived by her children, Tom (Lory) Peddle, Terry Ann (Jim) Corcoran, Vince (Shannon) Peddle, Diane (Chuck) Andrews, and Carol (Chris) Whitfield. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to a or to the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice at ohioliving.org/foundation. There will not be any calling hours or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020