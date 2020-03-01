Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Cecil L. Dobbins, 97, of Akron, died January 9, 2020. A Memorial Service celebrating Cecil's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3500 Embassy Pkwy. Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333 (). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
