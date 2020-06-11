Cecil E. Miller
TOGETHER AGAIN Cecil Eugene Miller, age 91, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1928, to Albert and Zola Miller. Cecil grew up in Gary, Indiana. He was a proud graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and went to work for Babcox Wilcox for 35 years before retiring in 1983. He was also an insurance agent with Aid Association for Lutheran's for many years. Mr. Miller was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Cecil was a longtime active member of Fairlawn Lutheran Church. He enjoyed annual summer vacations with his children and grandchildren at Deer Valley YMCA Camp in Pennsylvania for over 40 years. Cecil also enjoyed gardening and watching Purdue football and the Cleveland Indians. Cecil was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Betty, his daughter, Laurel (Kostecka) Asher; and his brother, Alvin Miller. Cecil is survived by his son, Peter (Lisa) Miller; his grandchildren: Jesse and Dylan Kostecka, Abby (Erik) Ellis, Joshua and Nicole Miller, as well as his great-granddaughter, Laurel Ellis. A special thanks to the staff of Concordia at Sumner. There are too many of you who touched our lives to list. We thank you for the loving care you showed our parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Cecil's name to Fairlawn Lutheran Church School, 3415 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held on a later date and his final resting place will be Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




