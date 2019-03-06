Cecil Eugene Crislip



Cecil Eugene Crislip, 66, of Wadsworth, died March 3, 2019 at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital, in Wadsworth.



Cecil was born July 25, 1952 in Barberton, Ohio to Charles Burton Crislip and Anna Bell Young Crislip.



He married Deborah Hughes on September 19, 1970.



He currently worked at Bemis Corp. of Akron, Ohio for 38 years. Cecil enjoyed muscle cars, painting, camping, fishing, spending time with family and going on vacation with his beloved wife.



Cecil will be deeply missed by wife, Deborah; two daughters, Sandra (Bill) Sanders of Wooster, Ohio, and Lori (Jeff) Roush of Bellbrook, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua, Julia, and Christian Hantzsche, Cheyanne Sanders, Benjamin and Timothy Roush; three of his four brothers, Charles, James, and Jacob; and sister, Sarah.



Cecil was preceded in death by his father Charles, stepmom Joyce, and brother Michael .



Friends may call Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.