Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Cecil H. Vaughn


1958 - 2019
Cecil H. Vaughn Obituary
SEVILLE -- Cecil H. Vaughn, 61, of Seville, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born March 15, 1958 in Akron. Mr. Vaughn was an employee of Cleveland Public Power and a former employee of the City of Wadsworth Electric Department. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Clarissa Rose Vaughn and brother, Billy Vaughn. Cecil is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter and son-in-law, Felicia and Brandon Patterson; and grandchildren, Dominick, Seth, Gavynn, Bryce, Sirrayah; and sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Chuck Long. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and his in-laws, James and Pauletta Shields. A funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
