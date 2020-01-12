|
Cecil L. Dobbins, 97, of Akron, died January 9, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois. He was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Troop leader in both the United States and India where he served during World War II as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. He was a graduate of Fenn College and completed coursework for an EdD in Adult Education at Indiana University. He spent 30 years in college administration at Fenn College, Baldwin Wallace College and the University of Akron. At age 55, Cecil started his own business, Alpine Adventure Trails Tours, and for 20 years led over 2000 people on moderate, optional length, day hiking tours in the Swiss Alps. He was a frequent and active world traveler. He was a member of many hiking clubs and special interest groups including photography, computing, investing, engineering and environmental clubs. Cecil was a member of Christ Woodland United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by sister, Edith E. (Schmechel); mother, E. Valeria; and father, H. Clinton Dobbins; he is survived by his wife, Joanne (Greene); two children, June and Kent (Pamela); four grandchildren and two nieces. A notice announcing a memorial service celebrating Cecil's life will appear in early May. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3500 Embassy Pkwy. Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333 (). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020