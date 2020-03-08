Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
Cecil L. Douglass

Cecil L. Douglas, 76,of Medina, passed away on March 5, 2020. Cecil was the owner of Douglass Canine Bed & Breakfast for 26 years, where he enjoyed his love for dogs and dog training. The love for his family was insurmountable, he will be missed by all. He loved vintage cars, motorcycles and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Hazel Douglass; first wife, Sharon; sons-in-law, Chris Hardin and Matt Case and granddaughter, Heather. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Jo; daughters, Michelle (Mike) Kile, Twila Hardin and Kimberly Case; granddaughter, Brandy; grandsons, Mike (Bekka), Christopher and Benton; great grandchildren, Saraya, Mika and Kabe; sister, Janette Yakobics; brother, Gary (Judy) Douglass and many nieces, nephews and family. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cecil and Bobbi Jo's home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
