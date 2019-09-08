|
Cecil L. Hyde Together Again Cecile L. Hyde, 90, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away September 5, 2019 now joining his wife, Doris. Born in Stow, Ohio on July 26, 1929, he was the son of the late James and Abigail Wilcox Hyde. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernie Hyde and sister, Helen Hyde. Cecil will be sadly missed by his surviving loving family: daughter, Mary (Barry) Detwiler of Fletcher, North Carolina; sons, Randy (Patty) Hyde of Canton, Harold (Linda) Fletcher of Uniontown, Robert Fletcher of Salem; 12 cherished grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many other loving relatives and special friends. He was a retired die setter after 21 years of service with Falls Stamping. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping and the time he and his wife spent together, in the great outdoors. In honoring Cecil's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Private interment will take place at a future date at Greenlawn Cemetery. Cecil's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences or memories may do so at heckerpatronfuneralhome,com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019