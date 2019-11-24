|
|
DOYLESTOWN -- Cecil N. Smith, age 78, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born on December 7, 1940 in Palmer Township, OH to the late Buhl F. and Laura R. (Carr) Smith, he was a lifelong resident of Doylestown. Cecil was a strong-willed, hardworking man who always chased after what he wanted. He found success in his own auto-transmission company that he started after high school. In his younger years, he greatly enjoyed engaging in sports. Particularly, he was fond of boxing; his love drove him to participate in the Golden Gloves Amateur Program. Cecil was always outgoing and making people smile always came naturally to him. His lighthearted humor could warm an entire room and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Patty Beckstrom and Deloris Kennell. He is survived by his children, Greg (Terri) Smith of Massillon, Michele Knotts of Doylestown; sister, Shelva (Jim) Craddock; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; dear friends. His family and friends wish to offer a special thanks to his care providers at Doylestown Health Care who looked after him. Private services to be held by the family. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019