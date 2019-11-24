Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil N. Smith


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil N. Smith Obituary
DOYLESTOWN -- Cecil N. Smith, age 78, passed away on November 18, 2019. Born on December 7, 1940 in Palmer Township, OH to the late Buhl F. and Laura R. (Carr) Smith, he was a lifelong resident of Doylestown. Cecil was a strong-willed, hardworking man who always chased after what he wanted. He found success in his own auto-transmission company that he started after high school. In his younger years, he greatly enjoyed engaging in sports. Particularly, he was fond of boxing; his love drove him to participate in the Golden Gloves Amateur Program. Cecil was always outgoing and making people smile always came naturally to him. His lighthearted humor could warm an entire room and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Patty Beckstrom and Deloris Kennell. He is survived by his children, Greg (Terri) Smith of Massillon, Michele Knotts of Doylestown; sister, Shelva (Jim) Craddock; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; dear friends. His family and friends wish to offer a special thanks to his care providers at Doylestown Health Care who looked after him. Private services to be held by the family. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -