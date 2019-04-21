Cecilia Bielostozky



Cecilia Bielostozky, 84, of Ravenna, stepped out for her next great adventure on Thursday, April 18th, 2019. Cecilia was a 5'2 force of nature - gifted with the sharpest eye, a joyful heart, the best stories and an infectious laugh. She was the brightest light in the room, her family's North Star, beacon, heart and home.



She looked at the world with awe and wonder. Look for her in the night sky, in the bright pinks at sunset, in the blooming spring flowers, in the summer rain and in the dancing ocean waves. She will enjoy this adventure, and tell us the stories when she meets us again.



Cecilia was born in Cartagena, Colombia on May 5, 1934 to the late Boris and Isabel Bielostozky. She was employed as a teacher with the Head Start Program in Rockville Centre, N.Y. and was a member of Iglesia Roblez de Justicia in Sanford, Fla. She was very artistic and enjoyed drawing, cooking, listening to music, dancing and entertaining family and friends. Cecilia loved her family deeply and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Olga, Antonio, Bernardo and Rosa and her dear friend, Jenny.



She leaves her two daughters, Patricia Lizarazo-Patterson (Janet) and Diana Lizarazo (Christopher); grandchildren, Jasmine Miller (Alex) and Justin Steiner; siblings, Emerita and Marcos and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Calling hours will be Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



