1/1
Cecilia Lynn Spalding
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) TALLMADGE -- Cecilia L. Spalding, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 14, 2020. Cecilia was born in Akron on June 29, 1943 to the late John W. and Lynn E. Markham. She was a 1961 graduate of East High School. She continued her education at the University of Akron, where she earned both a B.S. and M.S. in Education. Cecilia was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years for the Akron Public Schools, retiring in 2003. Cecilia loved sparkly clothes, loud music, and dancing. She traveled widely throughout the U.S., Europe, and South America. Ceal is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Spalding; her children, Dana (Jay) Zedak and Joseph (Allison) Spalding; grandchildren, Jason, Austin, Jack, and Henry, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a remembrance service will be held immediately following the visitation. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ceal's memory to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy., Akron, OH 44307 or by visiting www.akroncantonfoodbank.org (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved