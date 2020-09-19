) TALLMADGE -- Cecilia L. Spalding, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 14, 2020. Cecilia was born in Akron on June 29, 1943 to the late John W. and Lynn E. Markham. She was a 1961 graduate of East High School. She continued her education at the University of Akron, where she earned both a B.S. and M.S. in Education. Cecilia was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years for the Akron Public Schools, retiring in 2003. Cecilia loved sparkly clothes, loud music, and dancing. She traveled widely throughout the U.S., Europe, and South America. Ceal is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Spalding; her children, Dana (Jay) Zedak and Joseph (Allison) Spalding; grandchildren, Jason, Austin, Jack, and Henry, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a remembrance service will be held immediately following the visitation. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ceal's memory to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy., Akron, OH 44307 or by visiting www.akroncantonfoodbank.org
(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)